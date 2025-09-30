“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Netflix Inc (NASD: NFLX)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|09/30/2020
|
|End date:
|09/29/2025
|Start price/share:
|$500.03
|End price/share:
|$1,206.41
|Starting shares:
|20.00
|Ending shares:
|20.00
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|141.27%
|Average annual return:
|19.26%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$24,125.37
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 19.26%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $24,125.37 today (as of 09/29/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 141.27% (something to think about: how might NFLX shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“While it might seem that anyone can be a value investor, the essential characteristics of this type of investor-patience, discipline, and risk aversion-may well be genetically determined.” — Seth Klarman