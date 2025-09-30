“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Netflix Inc (NASD: NFLX)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

NFLX 5-Year Return Details Start date: 09/30/2020 $10,000



09/30/2020 $24,125



09/29/2025 End date: 09/29/2025 Start price/share: $500.03 End price/share: $1,206.41 Starting shares: 20.00 Ending shares: 20.00 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 141.27% Average annual return: 19.26% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $24,125.37

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 19.26%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $24,125.37 today (as of 09/29/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 141.27% (something to think about: how might NFLX shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“While it might seem that anyone can be a value investor, the essential characteristics of this type of investor-patience, discipline, and risk aversion-may well be genetically determined.” — Seth Klarman