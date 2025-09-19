A critical pearl of wisdom from Warren Buffett teaches us that with any potential stock investment we may make, as soon as our buy order is filled we will have a choice: to remain a co-owner of that company for the long haul, or to react to the inevitable short-term ups and downs that the stock market is famous for (sometimes sharp ups and downs).

The reality of this choice forces us to challenge our confidence in any given company we might invest into, and keep our eyes on the long-term time horizon. The market may go up and down the interim, but over a twenty year holding period, will the investment succeed?

Back in 2005, investors may have been asking themselves that very question about Align Technology Inc (NASD: ALGN). Let’s examine what would have happened over a twenty year holding period, had you invested in ALGN shares back in 2005 and held on.

ALGN 20-Year Return Details Start date: 09/19/2005 $10,000



09/19/2005 $199,342



09/18/2025 End date: 09/18/2025 Start price/share: $6.65 End price/share: $132.57 Starting shares: 1,503.76 Ending shares: 1,503.76 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 1,893.53% Average annual return: 16.13% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $199,342.66

As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 16.13%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $199,342.66 today (as of 09/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,893.53% (something to think about: how might ALGN shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Every once in a while, the market does something so stupid it takes your breath away.” — Jim Cramer