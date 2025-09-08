Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a five year holding period for an investor who was considering Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY) back in 2020, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

OXY 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 09/08/2020
$10,000

09/08/2020		   $43,635

09/05/2025
End date: 09/05/2025
Start price/share: $11.06
End price/share: $45.91
Starting shares: 904.16
Ending shares: 950.28
Dividends reinvested/share: $2.66
Total return: 336.28%
Average annual return: 34.31%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $43,635.48

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 34.31%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $43,635.48 today (as of 09/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 336.28% (something to think about: how might OXY shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Occidental Petroleum Corp paid investors a total of $2.66/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .96/share, we calculate that OXY has a current yield of approximately 2.09%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .96 against the original $11.06/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 18.90%.

Another great investment quote to think about:
“The investor’s chief problem, even his worst enemy, is likely to be himself.” — Benjamin Graham