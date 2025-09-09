“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Target Corp (NYSE: TGT)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

09/08/2025 End date: 09/08/2025 Start price/share: $77.16 End price/share: $91.50 Starting shares: 129.60 Ending shares: 173.80 Dividends reinvested/share: $32.42 Total return: 59.03% Average annual return: 4.75% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $15,909.29

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.75%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $15,909.29 today (as of 09/08/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 59.03% (something to think about: how might TGT shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Target Corp paid investors a total of $32.42/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.56/share, we calculate that TGT has a current yield of approximately 4.98%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 4.56 against the original $77.16/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.45%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Know what you own and why you own it.” — Peter Lynch