A critical pearl of wisdom from Warren Buffett teaches us that with any potential stock investment we may make, as soon as our buy order is filled we will have a choice: to remain a co-owner of that company for the long haul, or to react to the inevitable short-term ups and downs that the stock market is famous for (sometimes sharp ups and downs).

The reality of this choice forces us to challenge our confidence in any given company we might invest into, and keep our eyes on the long-term time horizon. The market may go up and down the interim, but over a twenty year holding period, will the investment succeed?

Back in 2005, investors may have been asking themselves that very question about Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE: ADM). Let’s examine what would have happened over a twenty year holding period, had you invested in ADM shares back in 2005 and held on.

09/16/2025 End date: 09/16/2025 Start price/share: $22.66 End price/share: $62.35 Starting shares: 441.31 Ending shares: 717.59 Dividends reinvested/share: $21.89 Total return: 347.41% Average annual return: 7.78% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $44,765.34

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.78%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $44,765.34 today (as of 09/16/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 347.41% (something to think about: how might ADM shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Dividends are always an important investment factor to consider, and Archer Daniels Midland Co. has paid $21.89/share in dividends to shareholders over the past 20 years we looked at above. Many an investor will only invest in stocks that pay dividends, so this component of total return is always an important consideration. Automated reinvestment of dividends into additional shares of stock can be a great way for an investor to compound their returns. The above calculations are done with the assuption that dividends received over time are reinvested (the calcuations use the closing price on ex-date).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.04/share, we calculate that ADM has a current yield of approximately 3.27%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.04 against the original $22.66/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 14.43%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Cash is a fact, profit is an opinion.” — Alfred Rappaport