The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2005.

09/12/2025 End date: 09/12/2025 Start price/share: $1,219.00 End price/share: $78.93 Starting shares: 8.20 Ending shares: 13.39 Dividends reinvested/share: $65.58 Total return: -89.43% Average annual return: -10.63% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $1,055.77

As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -10.63%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $1,055.77 today (as of 09/12/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -89.43% (something to think about: how might AIG shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that American International Group Inc paid investors a total of $65.58/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.8/share, we calculate that AIG has a current yield of approximately 2.28%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.8 against the original $1219.00/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.19%.

