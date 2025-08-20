“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) back in 2020. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|08/20/2020
|
|End date:
|08/19/2025
|Start price/share:
|$35.92
|End price/share:
|$70.72
|Starting shares:
|278.40
|Ending shares:
|309.73
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$5.21
|Total return:
|119.04%
|Average annual return:
|16.98%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$21,905.75
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 16.98%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $21,905.75 today (as of 08/19/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 119.04% (something to think about: how might KR shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Kroger Co paid investors a total of $5.21/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.4/share, we calculate that KR has a current yield of approximately 1.98%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.4 against the original $35.92/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.51%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“When you sell in desperation, you always sell cheap.” — Peter Lynch