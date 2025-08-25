“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a ten year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL) back in 2015: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full ten year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

DAL 10-Year Return Details Start date: 08/25/2015 $10,000



08/25/2015 $16,856



08/22/2025 End date: 08/22/2025 Start price/share: $41.37 End price/share: $61.69 Starting shares: 241.72 Ending shares: 273.27 Dividends reinvested/share: $6.23 Total return: 68.58% Average annual return: 5.36% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $16,856.12

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 5.36%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $16,856.12 today (as of 08/22/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 68.58% (something to think about: how might DAL shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Delta Air Lines Inc paid investors a total of $6.23/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .75/share, we calculate that DAL has a current yield of approximately 1.22%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .75 against the original $41.37/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.95%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“In the long run, we are all dead.” — John Maynard Keynes