“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a ten year holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL) back in 2015: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full ten year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|08/25/2015
|
|End date:
|08/22/2025
|Start price/share:
|$41.37
|End price/share:
|$61.69
|Starting shares:
|241.72
|Ending shares:
|273.27
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$6.23
|Total return:
|68.58%
|Average annual return:
|5.36%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$16,856.12
As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 5.36%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $16,856.12 today (as of 08/22/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 68.58% (something to think about: how might DAL shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Delta Air Lines Inc paid investors a total of $6.23/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .75/share, we calculate that DAL has a current yield of approximately 1.22%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .75 against the original $41.37/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.95%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“In the long run, we are all dead.” — John Maynard Keynes