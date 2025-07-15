Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Netflix Inc (NASD: NFLX), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.

NFLX 10-Year Return Details
Start date: 07/15/2015
$10,000

07/15/2015		   $128,586

07/14/2025
End date: 07/14/2025
Start price/share: $98.13
End price/share: $1,261.95
Starting shares: 101.91
Ending shares: 101.91
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 1,186.00%
Average annual return: 29.08%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $128,586.99

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 29.08%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $128,586.99 today (as of 07/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,186.00% (something to think about: how might NFLX shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:
“The intelligent investor is a realist who sells to optimists and buys from pessimists.” — Benjamin Graham