“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Netflix Inc (NASD: NFLX), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.
|Start date:
|07/15/2015
|
|End date:
|07/14/2025
|Start price/share:
|$98.13
|End price/share:
|$1,261.95
|Starting shares:
|101.91
|Ending shares:
|101.91
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|1,186.00%
|Average annual return:
|29.08%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$128,586.99
As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 29.08%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $128,586.99 today (as of 07/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,186.00% (something to think about: how might NFLX shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“The intelligent investor is a realist who sells to optimists and buys from pessimists.” — Benjamin Graham