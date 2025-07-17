“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a decade-long holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) back in 2015: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full decade-long investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

MMM 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/17/2015 $10,000



07/17/2015 $16,812



07/16/2025 End date: 07/16/2025 Start price/share: $131.01 End price/share: $157.56 Starting shares: 76.33 Ending shares: 106.74 Dividends reinvested/share: $43.41 Total return: 68.18% Average annual return: 5.33% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $16,812.97

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 5.33%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $16,812.97 today (as of 07/16/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 68.18% (something to think about: how might MMM shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that 3M Co paid investors a total of $43.41/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.92/share, we calculate that MMM has a current yield of approximately 1.85%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.92 against the original $131.01/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.41%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Though tempting, trying to time the market is a loser’s game.” — Christopher Davis