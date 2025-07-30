“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a twenty year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2005, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Autodesk Inc (NASD: ADSK), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a twenty year holding period.
|Start date:
|08/01/2005
|
|End date:
|07/29/2025
|Start price/share:
|$33.83
|End price/share:
|$306.61
|Starting shares:
|295.60
|Ending shares:
|295.60
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|806.33%
|Average annual return:
|11.65%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$90,664.40
As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.65%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $90,664.40 today (as of 07/29/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 806.33% (something to think about: how might ADSK shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“I think you have to learn that there’s a company behind every stock, and that there’s only one real reason why stocks go up. Companies go from doing poorly to doing well or small companies grow to large companies.” — Peter Lynch