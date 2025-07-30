The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a twenty year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2005, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Autodesk Inc (NASD: ADSK), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a twenty year holding period.

ADSK 20-Year Return Details Start date: 08/01/2005 $10,000



08/01/2005 $90,664



07/29/2025 End date: 07/29/2025 Start price/share: $33.83 End price/share: $306.61 Starting shares: 295.60 Ending shares: 295.60 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 806.33% Average annual return: 11.65% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $90,664.40

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.65%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $90,664.40 today (as of 07/29/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 806.33% (something to think about: how might ADSK shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“I think you have to learn that there’s a company behind every stock, and that there’s only one real reason why stocks go up. Companies go from doing poorly to doing well or small companies grow to large companies.” — Peter Lynch