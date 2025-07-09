“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

07/08/2025 End date: 07/08/2025 Start price/share: $68.26 End price/share: $76.39 Starting shares: 146.50 Ending shares: 146.50 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 11.91% Average annual return: 2.28% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $11,193.18

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 2.28%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $11,193.18 today (as of 07/08/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 11.91% (something to think about: how might EW shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“If you’re looking for a home run, a great investment for five years or 10 years or more, then the only way to beat this enormous fog that covers the future is to identify a long-term trend that will give a particular business some sort of edge.” — Ralph Wanger