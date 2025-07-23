Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a ten year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Alliant Energy Corp (NASD: LNT), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a ten year holding period.

LNT 10-Year Return Details
Start date: 07/23/2015
$10,000

07/23/2015		   $30,526

07/22/2025
End date: 07/22/2025
Start price/share: $29.59
End price/share: $65.74
Starting shares: 337.95
Ending shares: 464.48
Dividends reinvested/share: $15.34
Total return: 205.35%
Average annual return: 11.80%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $30,526.95

As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.80%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $30,526.95 today (as of 07/22/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 205.35% (something to think about: how might LNT shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Alliant Energy Corp paid investors a total of $15.34/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.03/share, we calculate that LNT has a current yield of approximately 3.09%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.03 against the original $29.59/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 10.44%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:
“Successful investing is anticipating the anticipations of others.” — John Maynard Keynes