Such a great quote from Warren Buffett, highlighting the importance of investment time horizon when considering making an investment. In the short run, who knows what the stock market will do? A week or two after buying any given stock, could the entire stock market fall out of bed? Quite possibly! Should that happen, how would you react? It is an excellent question to think about before hitting the buy button.

For investors who take a multi-year time horizon, the important thing is not what happens in the next week or two, but what the result will be over the long haul. Today, we look at the result investors of the year 2005 experienced, who considered an investment in shares of Costco Wholesale Corp (NASD: COST) and decided upon a two-decade investment time horizon.

COST 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/22/2005 $10,000



07/22/2005 $304,255



07/21/2025 End date: 07/21/2025 Start price/share: $45.95 End price/share: $947.56 Starting shares: 217.63 Ending shares: 320.88 Dividends reinvested/share: $82.20 Total return: 2,940.55% Average annual return: 18.61% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $304,255.48

The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.61%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $304,255.48 today (as of 07/21/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 2,940.55% (something to think about: how might COST shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Beyond share price change, another component of COST’s total return these past 20 years has been the payment by Costco Wholesale Corp of $82.20/share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a wonderful way to compound returns, and for the above calculations we presume that dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock. (For the purpose of these calcuations, the closing price on ex-date is used).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.2/share, we calculate that COST has a current yield of approximately 0.55%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.2 against the original $45.95/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.20%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect. You need a temperament that neither derives great pleasure from being with the crowd or against the crowd.” — Warren Buffett