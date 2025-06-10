“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Tesla Inc (NASD: TSLA) back in 2020: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

06/09/2025 End date: 06/09/2025 Start price/share: $68.34 End price/share: $308.58 Starting shares: 146.33 Ending shares: 146.33 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 351.54% Average annual return: 35.19% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $45,156.77

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 35.19%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $45,156.77 today (as of 06/09/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 351.54% (something to think about: how might TSLA shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“You can’t restate a dividend.” — Malon Wilkus