“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Tesla Inc (NASD: TSLA) back in 2020: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|06/10/2020
|
|End date:
|06/09/2025
|Start price/share:
|$68.34
|End price/share:
|$308.58
|Starting shares:
|146.33
|Ending shares:
|146.33
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|351.54%
|Average annual return:
|35.19%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$45,156.77
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 35.19%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $45,156.77 today (as of 06/09/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 351.54% (something to think about: how might TSLA shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“You can’t restate a dividend.” — Malon Wilkus