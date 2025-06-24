“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

06/23/2025 End date: 06/23/2025 Start price/share: $72.40 End price/share: $80.16 Starting shares: 138.12 Ending shares: 161.30 Dividends reinvested/share: $14.31 Total return: 29.29% Average annual return: 5.27% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,927.76

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 5.27%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $12,927.76 today (as of 06/23/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 29.29% (something to think about: how might MRK shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Merck & Co Inc paid investors a total of $14.31/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.24/share, we calculate that MRK has a current yield of approximately 4.04%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.24 against the original $72.40/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.58%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“In the long run, we are all dead.” — John Maynard Keynes