“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a decade-long holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) back in 2015: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full decade-long investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

ALLE 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/18/2015 $10,000



06/18/2015 $24,681



06/17/2025 End date: 06/17/2025 Start price/share: $61.41 End price/share: $136.24 Starting shares: 162.84 Ending shares: 181.12 Dividends reinvested/share: $11.11 Total return: 146.76% Average annual return: 9.45% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $24,681.56

As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.45%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $24,681.56 today (as of 06/17/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 146.76% (something to think about: how might ALLE shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Allegion plc paid investors a total of $11.11/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.04/share, we calculate that ALLE has a current yield of approximately 1.50%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.04 against the original $61.41/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.44%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Far more money has been lost by investors trying to anticipate corrections, than lost in the corrections themselves.” — Peter Lynch