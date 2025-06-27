Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

— Warren Buffett

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a ten year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Tesla Inc (NASD: TSLA) back in 2015: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full ten year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

TSLA 10-Year Return Details
Start date: 06/29/2015
$10,000

06/29/2015		   $186,519

06/26/2025
End date: 06/26/2025
Start price/share: $17.47
End price/share: $325.78
Starting shares: 572.41
Ending shares: 572.41
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 1,764.80%
Average annual return: 33.99%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $186,519.34

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 33.99%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $186,519.34 today (as of 06/26/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,764.80% (something to think about: how might TSLA shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:
“The policy of being too cautious is the greatest risk of all.” — Jawaharlal Nehru