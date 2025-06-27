“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a ten year holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Tesla Inc (NASD: TSLA) back in 2015: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full ten year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|06/29/2015
|
|End date:
|06/26/2025
|Start price/share:
|$17.47
|End price/share:
|$325.78
|Starting shares:
|572.41
|Ending shares:
|572.41
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|1,764.80%
|Average annual return:
|33.99%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$186,519.34
As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 33.99%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $186,519.34 today (as of 06/26/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,764.80% (something to think about: how might TSLA shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“The policy of being too cautious is the greatest risk of all.” — Jawaharlal Nehru