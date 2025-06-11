“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Adobe Inc (NASD: ADBE), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.
|Start date:
|06/11/2015
|
|End date:
|06/10/2025
|Start price/share:
|$79.65
|End price/share:
|$416.06
|Starting shares:
|125.55
|Ending shares:
|125.55
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|422.36%
|Average annual return:
|17.97%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$52,252.74
The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 17.97%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $52,252.74 today (as of 06/10/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 422.36% (something to think about: how might ADBE shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect. You need a temperament that neither derives great pleasure from being with the crowd or against the crowd.” — Warren Buffett