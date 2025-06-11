Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Adobe Inc (NASD: ADBE), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.

ADBE 10-Year Return Details
Start date: 06/11/2015
$10,000

06/11/2015		   $52,252

06/10/2025
End date: 06/10/2025
Start price/share: $79.65
End price/share: $416.06
Starting shares: 125.55
Ending shares: 125.55
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 422.36%
Average annual return: 17.97%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $52,252.74

The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 17.97%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $52,252.74 today (as of 06/10/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 422.36% (something to think about: how might ADBE shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect. You need a temperament that neither derives great pleasure from being with the crowd or against the crowd.” — Warren Buffett