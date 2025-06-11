“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NASD: KMB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

06/10/2025 End date: 06/10/2025 Start price/share: $136.97 End price/share: $133.04 Starting shares: 73.01 Ending shares: 87.04 Dividends reinvested/share: $23.46 Total return: 15.80% Average annual return: 2.98% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $11,581.49

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 2.98%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $11,581.49 today (as of 06/10/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 15.80% (something to think about: how might KMB shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Kimberly-Clark Corp. paid investors a total of $23.46/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.04/share, we calculate that KMB has a current yield of approximately 3.79%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.04 against the original $136.97/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.77%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“While some might mistakenly consider value investing a mechanical tool for identifying bargains, it is actually a comprehensive investment philosophy that emphasizes the need to perform in-depth fundamental analysis, pursue long-term investment results, limit risk, and resist crowd psychology.” — Seth Klarman