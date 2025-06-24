“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a ten year holding period (or even longer), and reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. Today, we look at how such a long-term strategy would have done for investors in Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASD: WBD) back in 2015, holding through to today.

06/23/2025 End date: 06/23/2025 Start price/share: $33.75 End price/share: $10.68 Starting shares: 296.30 Ending shares: 296.30 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -68.36% Average annual return: -10.86% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $3,165.58

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -10.86%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $3,165.58 today (as of 06/23/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -68.36% (something to think about: how might WBD shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Know what you own and why you own it.” — Peter Lynch