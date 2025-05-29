The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a twenty year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2005, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASD: WYNN), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a twenty year holding period.

WYNN 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/31/2005 $10,000



05/31/2005 $35,849



05/28/2025 End date: 05/28/2025 Start price/share: $46.85 End price/share: $90.94 Starting shares: 213.45 Ending shares: 394.51 Dividends reinvested/share: $70.50 Total return: 258.77% Average annual return: 6.59% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $35,849.34

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 6.59%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $35,849.34 today (as of 05/28/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 258.77% (something to think about: how might WYNN shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Wynn Resorts Ltd paid investors a total of $70.50/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1/share, we calculate that WYNN has a current yield of approximately 1.10%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1 against the original $46.85/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.35%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“To achieve satisfactory investment results is easier than most people realize; to achieve superior results is harder than it looks.” — Benjamin Graham