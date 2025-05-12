“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2020, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.
|Start date:
|05/12/2020
|
|End date:
|05/09/2025
|Start price/share:
|$167.15
|End price/share:
|$245.04
|Starting shares:
|59.83
|Ending shares:
|62.56
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$9.43
|Total return:
|53.31%
|Average annual return:
|8.93%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$15,329.71
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.93%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $15,329.71 today (as of 05/09/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 53.31% (something to think about: how might RMD shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that ResMed Inc. paid investors a total of $9.43/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.12/share, we calculate that RMD has a current yield of approximately 0.87%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.12 against the original $167.15/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.52%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“Though tempting, trying to time the market is a loser’s game.” — Christopher Davis