“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|05/14/2015
|
|End date:
|05/13/2025
|Start price/share:
|$54.65
|End price/share:
|$19.34
|Starting shares:
|182.98
|Ending shares:
|182.98
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-64.61%
|Average annual return:
|-9.86%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$3,539.39
The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -9.86%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $3,539.39 today (as of 05/13/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -64.61% (something to think about: how might NCLH shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners, and the pluses from those will overwhelm the minuses from the stocks that don’t work out.” — Peter Lynch