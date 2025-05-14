“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

NCLH 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/14/2015 $10,000



05/14/2015 $3,539



05/13/2025 End date: 05/13/2025 Start price/share: $54.65 End price/share: $19.34 Starting shares: 182.98 Ending shares: 182.98 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -64.61% Average annual return: -9.86% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $3,539.39

The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -9.86%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $3,539.39 today (as of 05/13/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -64.61% (something to think about: how might NCLH shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners, and the pluses from those will overwhelm the minuses from the stocks that don’t work out.” — Peter Lynch