“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

VZ 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/22/2020 $10,000



05/22/2020 $10,804



05/21/2025 End date: 05/21/2025 Start price/share: $54.10 End price/share: $43.75 Starting shares: 184.84 Ending shares: 246.91 Dividends reinvested/share: $12.99 Total return: 8.02% Average annual return: 1.56% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $10,804.72

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.56%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $10,804.72 today (as of 05/21/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 8.02% (something to think about: how might VZ shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Verizon Communications Inc paid investors a total of $12.99/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.71/share, we calculate that VZ has a current yield of approximately 6.19%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.71 against the original $54.10/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 11.44%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“People who invest make money for themselves; people who speculate make money for their brokers.” — Benjamin Graham