Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a two-decade holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) back in 2005: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full two-decade investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

05/14/2025 End date: 05/14/2025 Start price/share: $43.95 End price/share: $251.37 Starting shares: 227.53 Ending shares: 288.99 Dividends reinvested/share: $17.82 Total return: 626.45% Average annual return: 10.42% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $72,662.22

The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.42%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $72,662.22 today (as of 05/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 626.45% (something to think about: how might RCL shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Royal Caribbean Group paid investors a total of $17.82/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3/share, we calculate that RCL has a current yield of approximately 1.19%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3 against the original $43.95/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.71%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“The best stock to buy is the one you already own.” — Peter Lynch