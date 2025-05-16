“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

CI 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/18/2015 $10,000



05/18/2015 $24,986



05/15/2025 End date: 05/15/2025 Start price/share: $133.27 End price/share: $308.86 Starting shares: 75.04 Ending shares: 80.87 Dividends reinvested/share: $20.71 Total return: 149.76% Average annual return: 9.59% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $24,986.72

As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.59%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $24,986.72 today (as of 05/15/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 149.76% (something to think about: how might CI shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that The Cigna Group paid investors a total of $20.71/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.04/share, we calculate that CI has a current yield of approximately 1.96%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.04 against the original $133.27/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.47%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Unless you can watch your stock holding decline by 50% without becoming panic-stricken, you should not be in the stock market.” — Warren Buffett