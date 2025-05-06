One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a two-decade holding period for an investor who was considering AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE: AVB) back in 2005, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

AVB 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/06/2005 $10,000



05/06/2005 $58,621



05/05/2025 End date: 05/05/2025 Start price/share: $72.74 End price/share: $210.02 Starting shares: 137.48 Ending shares: 279.30 Dividends reinvested/share: $99.82 Total return: 486.59% Average annual return: 9.24% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $58,621.17

The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.24%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $58,621.17 today (as of 05/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 486.59% (something to think about: how might AVB shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. paid investors a total of $99.82/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 7/share, we calculate that AVB has a current yield of approximately 3.33%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 7 against the original $72.74/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.58%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Calling someone who trades actively in the market an investor is like calling someone who repeatedly engages in one-night stands a romantic.” — Warren Buffett