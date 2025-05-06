“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a two-decade holding period for an investor who was considering AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE: AVB) back in 2005, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|05/06/2005
|
|End date:
|05/05/2025
|Start price/share:
|$72.74
|End price/share:
|$210.02
|Starting shares:
|137.48
|Ending shares:
|279.30
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$99.82
|Total return:
|486.59%
|Average annual return:
|9.24%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$58,621.17
The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.24%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $58,621.17 today (as of 05/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 486.59% (something to think about: how might AVB shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. paid investors a total of $99.82/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 7/share, we calculate that AVB has a current yield of approximately 3.33%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 7 against the original $72.74/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.58%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Calling someone who trades actively in the market an investor is like calling someone who repeatedly engages in one-night stands a romantic.” — Warren Buffett