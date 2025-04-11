“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a five year holding period (or even longer), and reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. Today, we look at how such a long-term strategy would have done for investors in Meta Platforms Inc (NASD: META) back in 2020, holding through to today.

04/10/2025 End date: 04/10/2025 Start price/share: $174.79 End price/share: $546.29 Starting shares: 57.21 Ending shares: 57.48 Dividends reinvested/share: $2.52 Total return: 214.00% Average annual return: 25.75% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $31,404.71

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 25.75%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $31,404.71 today (as of 04/10/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 214.00% (something to think about: how might META shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Beyond share price change, another component of META’s total return these past 5 years has been the payment by Meta Platforms Inc of $2.52/share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a wonderful way to compound returns, and for the above calculations we presume that dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock. (For the purpose of these calcuations, the closing price on ex-date is used).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.1/share, we calculate that META has a current yield of approximately 0.38%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.1 against the original $174.79/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.22%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Every day that you’re not selling an asset in your portfolio, you’re choosing to buy it.” — Sam Zell