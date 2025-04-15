“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a two-decade holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX) back in 2005: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full two-decade investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|04/15/2005
|
|End date:
|04/14/2025
|Start price/share:
|$29.93
|End price/share:
|$94.27
|Starting shares:
|334.11
|Ending shares:
|334.11
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|214.97%
|Average annual return:
|5.90%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$31,491.40
The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 5.90%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $31,491.40 today (as of 04/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 214.97% (something to think about: how might BSX shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it; he who doesn’t, pays it.” — Albert Einstein