Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a two-decade holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX) back in 2005: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full two-decade investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

BSX 20-Year Return Details Start date: 04/15/2005 $10,000



04/15/2005 $31,491



04/14/2025 End date: 04/14/2025 Start price/share: $29.93 End price/share: $94.27 Starting shares: 334.11 Ending shares: 334.11 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 214.97% Average annual return: 5.90% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $31,491.40

The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 5.90%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $31,491.40 today (as of 04/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 214.97% (something to think about: how might BSX shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it; he who doesn’t, pays it.” — Albert Einstein