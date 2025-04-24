“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Biogen Inc (NASD: BIIB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

BIIB 5-Year Return Details Start date: 04/24/2020 $10,000



04/24/2020 $3,967



04/23/2025 End date: 04/23/2025 Start price/share: $297.80 End price/share: $118.17 Starting shares: 33.58 Ending shares: 33.58 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -60.32% Average annual return: -16.88% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $3,967.60

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -16.88%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $3,967.60 today (as of 04/23/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -60.32% (something to think about: how might BIIB shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“People who invest make money for themselves; people who speculate make money for their brokers.” — Benjamin Graham