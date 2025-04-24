Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Biogen Inc (NASD: BIIB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

BIIB 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 04/24/2020
$10,000

04/24/2020		   $3,967

04/23/2025
End date: 04/23/2025
Start price/share: $297.80
End price/share: $118.17
Starting shares: 33.58
Ending shares: 33.58
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: -60.32%
Average annual return: -16.88%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $3,967.60

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -16.88%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $3,967.60 today (as of 04/23/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -60.32% (something to think about: how might BIIB shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:
“People who invest make money for themselves; people who speculate make money for their brokers.” — Benjamin Graham