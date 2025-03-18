Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a five year holding period for an investor who was considering J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASD: JBHT) back in 2020, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

JBHT 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 03/18/2020
$10,000

03/18/2020		   $18,440

03/17/2025
End date: 03/17/2025
Start price/share: $84.67
End price/share: $149.46
Starting shares: 118.11
Ending shares: 123.40
Dividends reinvested/share: $7.43
Total return: 84.44%
Average annual return: 13.02%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $18,440.66

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.02%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $18,440.66 today (as of 03/17/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 84.44% (something to think about: how might JBHT shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. paid investors a total of $7.43/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.76/share, we calculate that JBHT has a current yield of approximately 1.18%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.76 against the original $84.67/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.39%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:
“You make most of your money in a bear market, you just don’t realize it at the time.” — Shelby Davis