The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Adobe Inc (NASD: ADBE)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.

ADBE 20-Year Return Details Start date: 03/28/2005 $10,000



03/28/2005 $118,618



03/26/2025 End date: 03/26/2025 Start price/share: $33.56 End price/share: $397.81 Starting shares: 297.97 Ending shares: 297.97 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 1,085.37% Average annual return: 13.16% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $118,618.65

As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.16%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $118,618.65 today (as of 03/26/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,085.37% (something to think about: how might ADBE shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Invest for the long haul. Don’t get too greedy and don’t get too scared.” — Shelby Davis