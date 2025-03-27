“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Adobe Inc (NASD: ADBE)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.
|Start date:
|03/28/2005
|
|End date:
|03/26/2025
|Start price/share:
|$33.56
|End price/share:
|$397.81
|Starting shares:
|297.97
|Ending shares:
|297.97
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|1,085.37%
|Average annual return:
|13.16%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$118,618.65
As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.16%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $118,618.65 today (as of 03/26/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,085.37% (something to think about: how might ADBE shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“Invest for the long haul. Don’t get too greedy and don’t get too scared.” — Shelby Davis