“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

02/06/2015 $14,259



02/05/2025 End date: 02/05/2025 Start price/share: $86.82 End price/share: $76.99 Starting shares: 115.18 Ending shares: 185.18 Dividends reinvested/share: $44.06 Total return: 42.57% Average annual return: 3.61% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $14,259.40

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 3.61%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $14,259.40 today (as of 02/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 42.57% (something to think about: how might LYB shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that LyondellBasell Industries NV paid investors a total of $44.06/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.36/share, we calculate that LYB has a current yield of approximately 6.96%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.36 against the original $86.82/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 8.02%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“He who earns and does not invest will have to work for the rest of his life.” — Debasish Mridha