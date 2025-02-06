“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|02/06/2015
|
|End date:
|02/05/2025
|Start price/share:
|$86.82
|End price/share:
|$76.99
|Starting shares:
|115.18
|Ending shares:
|185.18
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$44.06
|Total return:
|42.57%
|Average annual return:
|3.61%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$14,259.40
The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 3.61%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $14,259.40 today (as of 02/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 42.57% (something to think about: how might LYB shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that LyondellBasell Industries NV paid investors a total of $44.06/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.36/share, we calculate that LYB has a current yield of approximately 6.96%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.36 against the original $86.82/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 8.02%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“He who earns and does not invest will have to work for the rest of his life.” — Debasish Mridha