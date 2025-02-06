“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE: TAP)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|02/06/2015
|
|End date:
|02/05/2025
|Start price/share:
|$77.16
|End price/share:
|$53.28
|Starting shares:
|129.60
|Ending shares:
|163.13
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$14.69
|Total return:
|-13.08%
|Average annual return:
|-1.39%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$8,693.13
As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -1.39%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $8,693.13 today (as of 02/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -13.08% (something to think about: how might TAP shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Molson Coors Beverage Co paid investors a total of $14.69/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.76/share, we calculate that TAP has a current yield of approximately 3.30%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.76 against the original $77.16/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.28%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“If you don’t study any companies, you have the same success buying stocks as you do in a poker game if you bet without looking at your cards.” — Peter Lynch