“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a twenty year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2005, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a twenty year holding period.
|Start date:
|02/28/2005
|
|End date:
|02/26/2025
|Start price/share:
|$14.77
|End price/share:
|$359.59
|Starting shares:
|677.05
|Ending shares:
|886.83
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$22.25
|Total return:
|3,088.97%
|Average annual return:
|18.89%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$318,804.30
As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.89%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $318,804.30 today (as of 02/26/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 3,088.97% (something to think about: how might SHW shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Sherwin-Williams Co paid investors a total of $22.25/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.16/share, we calculate that SHW has a current yield of approximately 0.88%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.16 against the original $14.77/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.96%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it; he who doesn’t, pays it.” — Albert Einstein