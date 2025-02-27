The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a twenty year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2005, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a twenty year holding period.

SHW 20-Year Return Details Start date: 02/28/2005 $10,000



02/28/2005 $318,804



02/26/2025 End date: 02/26/2025 Start price/share: $14.77 End price/share: $359.59 Starting shares: 677.05 Ending shares: 886.83 Dividends reinvested/share: $22.25 Total return: 3,088.97% Average annual return: 18.89% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $318,804.30

As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.89%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $318,804.30 today (as of 02/26/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 3,088.97% (something to think about: how might SHW shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Sherwin-Williams Co paid investors a total of $22.25/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.16/share, we calculate that SHW has a current yield of approximately 0.88%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.16 against the original $14.77/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.96%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it; he who doesn’t, pays it.” — Albert Einstein