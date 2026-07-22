“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

Teledyne Technologies stock has been a powerful example of long-term compound growth. An investment in shares of Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE: TDY) made in 2006 and held for roughly 20 years would have produced an exceptional return, illustrating how durable business performance can outweigh short-term market volatility over time.

That distinction matters. Short-term market outcomes are inherently uncertain, and even strong companies can experience sharp drawdowns during recessions, industry slowdowns, or broader equity selloffs. Over a multi-decade horizon, however, the more important variables tend to be earnings growth, capital allocation discipline, competitive positioning, and the ability to reinvest at attractive rates. Teledyne’s long-run share price performance reflects those underlying business drivers far more than any single year’s market sentiment.

TDY 20-Year Return Overview

TDY 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/24/2006 $10,000



07/24/2006 $193,093



07/21/2026 End date: 07/21/2026 Start price/share: $33.51 End price/share: $647.48 Starting shares: 298.42 Ending shares: 298.42 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 1,832.20% Average annual return: 15.95% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $193,093.31

A $10,000 investment in TDY on 07/24/2006 would have grown to $193,093.31 by 07/21/2026, based on the figures above. That equates to a total return of 1,832.20% and an annualized return of 15.95%. Notably, the share count did not increase through dividend reinvestment because the calculation reflects $0.00 in reinvested dividends per share. In other words, this result was driven overwhelmingly by stock price appreciation rather than dividend income.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove Teledyne Technologies’ Long-Term Return?

Teledyne Technologies has long operated as a diversified industrial technology company with exposure to instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Businesses with these characteristics can benefit from recurring demand in specialized end markets, high technical barriers to entry, and product portfolios that are deeply embedded in customer workflows. Over long periods, those traits can support resilient margins and steady earnings expansion.

Another important factor in long-term stock performance is capital allocation. Companies that reinvest in high-return projects, pursue disciplined acquisitions, and maintain operating focus often create substantial shareholder value over time. In Teledyne’s case, the market appears to have rewarded a business model centered on niche technology leadership and sustained execution rather than headline-driven growth.

Key Takeaways From the TDY Return Calculation

Starting with $10,000, the investment value rose to more than $193,000 over about 20 years.

The annualized return of 15.95% shows the effect of compounding over a long holding period.

The return came primarily from capital appreciation, not dividends.

The result underscores how a concentrated period of business execution can outweigh near-term market turbulence.

Why Time Horizon Matters

Long-duration equity returns rarely unfold in a straight line. A 20-year holding period would have included multiple market disruptions, shifting interest-rate environments, economic contractions, and changes in sector leadership. Yet the final outcome for TDY demonstrates a core principle of equity investing: when a company compounds intrinsic value for long enough, temporary dislocations become less important than the long-run trajectory of the business itself.

This is one reason annualized return is often more useful than headline percentage gain alone. A total return above 1,800% is striking, but the 15.95% annualized figure better captures the consistency of compounding required to transform a five-figure investment into a six-figure outcome over two decades.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“You get recessions, you have stock market declines. If you don’t understand that’s going to happen, then you’re not ready, you won’t do well in the markets.” — Peter Lynch