“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period is a useful test of whether a stock can compound capital through both price appreciation and dividends. For investors examining long-term consumer staples performance, Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) offers a clear case study in how a steady dividend payer can generate total returns over time. Starting with a $10,000 investment in PG on 07/22/2016, the results show the combined effect of dividend reinvestment, share count growth, and a higher ending share price.

PG 10-Year Return at a Glance

PG 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/22/2016 $10,000



07/22/2016 $22,531



07/21/2026 End date: 07/21/2026 Start price/share: $85.72 End price/share: $148.10 Starting shares: 116.66 Ending shares: 152.15 Dividends reinvested/share: $33.36 Total return: 125.33% Average annual return: 8.46% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $22,531.63

A $10,000 investment in Procter & Gamble over this period grew to $22,531.63 as of 07/21/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 125.33% and an annualized return of 8.46%. Put simply, the position more than doubled over the decade, with reinvested dividends making a meaningful contribution to the final value.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return

PG’s result came from two return streams:

Share price appreciation: the stock rose from $85.72 to $148.10 over the holding period.

the stock rose from $85.72 to $148.10 over the holding period. Dividend income: the company paid a total of $33.36 per share in dividends during the 10-year period, with the analysis assuming those distributions were reinvested.

That distinction matters. Looking only at the starting and ending stock price understates the full investment outcome. Reinvested dividends increased the share count from 116.66 shares to 152.15 shares, allowing the investment to participate in future gains on a larger base of shares. This is a central feature of long-term total return investing, particularly in mature dividend-paying companies.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

Dividend reinvestment is often incremental rather than dramatic in any single quarter, but over a decade it can materially change results. Each cash dividend buys additional shares, and those shares can then generate their own dividends. In periods when valuation expansion is limited, that compounding effect can represent a significant portion of shareholder return.

For established consumer staples companies such as Procter & Gamble, this dynamic is especially relevant. Businesses with resilient brands, recurring household demand, and relatively steady cash generation have often relied on a mix of moderate earnings growth and consistent capital returns to shareholders rather than rapid top-line expansion alone.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.354 per share, PG has a current yield of approximately 2.94% using the $148.10 ending share price shown above.

Another useful lens is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the 2016 entry price of $85.72 per share, the current dividend rate implies a yield on cost of 3.43%.

Yield on cost does not measure what a new investor would earn at today’s share price, but it does illustrate how dividend growth can improve the income profile of a long-held position.

Key Takeaways From This PG Investment

Total return matters more than price return alone. Dividends accounted for an important share of the overall outcome.

Dividends accounted for an important share of the overall outcome. Compounding rewarded patience. A 10-year holding period turned a five-figure investment into more than $22,500.

A 10-year holding period turned a five-figure investment into more than $22,500. Share count growth enhanced results. Reinvestment increased the position from 116.66 shares to 152.15 shares.

Reinvestment increased the position from 116.66 shares to 152.15 shares. Dividend-paying blue chips can still compound effectively. The return profile shows how a slower-growth business can generate solid long-term results.

For long-horizon investors, the main lesson is not simply that PG rose over the past decade. It is that the combination of a durable business model, recurring dividend payments, and disciplined reinvestment can produce substantial cumulative gains even without unusually aggressive growth assumptions.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Nearly every time I strayed from the herd, I’ve made a lot of money. Wandering away from the action is the way to find the new action.” — Jim Rogers