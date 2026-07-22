“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period is a useful test of whether a stock has created durable value beyond short-term market swings. For Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH), that test produced a negative outcome over the most recent five-year span measured here, with the stock declining meaningfully and no dividend income to offset the price loss.

Based on the figures below, a $10,000 investment in Norwegian Cruise Line stock on 07/22/2021 would have been worth $7,584.29 on 07/21/2026. That equates to a total return of -24.14% and an average annual return of -5.38%.

NCLH 5-Year Return Details

NCLH 5-Year Return Details Start date: 07/22/2021 $10,000



07/22/2021 $7,584



07/21/2026 End date: 07/21/2026 Start price/share: $25.64 End price/share: $19.45 Starting shares: 390.02 Ending shares: 390.02 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -24.14% Average annual return: -5.38% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $7,584.29

What Drove the Weak 5-Year Return?

The basic reason is straightforward: Norwegian Cruise Line shares finished the period well below the starting price, and the investment received no dividend support. With starting and ending share counts unchanged at 390.02, the result was entirely driven by capital loss rather than changes in income or reinvestment.

That distinction matters. In dividend-paying stocks, reinvested distributions can soften the effect of stagnant share prices over time. Here, dividends reinvested per share were $0.00, so total return matched the share-price decline closely. For a capital-intensive travel operator, that places greater weight on operating recovery, balance sheet repair, and future earnings power.

Key Takeaways From This NCLH Investment

The five-year result can be summarized in a few points:

The initial $10,000 investment fell to $7,584.29.

The total return was -24.14% over the holding period.

The annualized return was -5.38%.

No dividends were paid or reinvested during the period shown.

Performance depended entirely on the change in Norwegian Cruise Line stock price.

Why Long-Term Results in Cruise Stocks Can Be Uneven

Cruise operators are highly cyclical businesses. Revenue depends on discretionary consumer spending, occupancy, onboard spending, pricing, fuel costs, and the broader health of travel demand. The business model also typically requires significant capital commitments for ships, maintenance, and financing, which can amplify both upside and downside across economic cycles.

For Norwegian Cruise Line specifically, the post-pandemic period has been defined by a multi-year normalization process rather than a simple snapback. Even when demand trends improve, equity performance can remain constrained if investors are focused on leverage, interest expense, share dilution, or the pace at which margins recover. That helps explain why a reopening narrative does not always translate into strong five-year shareholder returns.

Bottom Line

The historical result is clear: a five-year buy-and-hold investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd over this period destroyed capital rather than compounded it. A $10,000 position declined to $7,584.29, reflecting both a lower share price and the absence of dividend income.

For investors reviewing NCLH today, the central question is not what happened over the last five years, but what would need to improve for the next five years to look different. In practical terms, that usually comes down to sustained demand, stronger profitability, and continued progress on the balance sheet.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]