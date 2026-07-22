“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period is a useful test of how a business and its stock perform beyond short-term market noise. For Visa Inc (NYSE: V), a $10,000 investment made on 07/22/2021 and held through 07/21/2026, with dividends reinvested, grew to $15,133.83. That equates to a total return of 51.31% and an average annual return of 8.64%.

The result highlights a central feature of long-term investing in Visa stock: returns have come primarily from capital appreciation, with a smaller but still additive contribution from dividends. Visa is widely followed as a payments-network business rather than a high-yield income stock, so evaluating total return provides a more complete picture than looking at dividend yield alone.

Visa 5-Year Investment Result

V 5-Year Return Details Start date: 07/22/2021 $10,000



07/22/2021 $15,133



07/21/2026 End date: 07/21/2026 Start price/share: $244.14 End price/share: $355.82 Starting shares: 40.96 Ending shares: 42.53 Dividends reinvested/share: $10.07 Total return: 51.31% Average annual return: 8.64% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $15,133.83

In practical terms, Visa stock added $5,133.83 in value over the period on a reinvested-dividend basis. The gain was supported by both a higher share price and a modest increase in share count as dividends were used to purchase additional shares.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return?

For Visa, total return over this five-year period was driven mainly by price appreciation. The stock rose from $244.14 per share to $355.82 per share, while dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 40.96 to 42.53 shares. That combination matters because reinvested dividends compound over time, even when the starting yield is relatively low.

Visa’s business model helps explain why capital appreciation often plays the leading role. The company operates one of the world’s largest electronic payments networks, earning fees from transaction volume rather than functioning as a traditional lender. That model has historically supported strong margins, significant free cash flow, and consistent capital returns through dividends and share repurchases.

How Important Were Dividends?

Over the five years covered here, investors received $10.07 per share in dividends, assuming those cash payments were reinvested on the ex-dividend date at the closing price. For a stock like Visa, dividends are not the primary reason many investors own the shares, but they still contribute to total return and incremental compounding.

The most recent annualized dividend rate referenced in this example is $2.68 per share, implying a current yield of approximately 0.75% based on the ending share price of $355.82. Measured against the original purchase price of $244.14, that same dividend rate translates into a yield on cost of about 1.10%.

Key Takeaways From This Visa Investment Example

The five-year result can be summarized in a few core points:

Initial investment: $10,000.00

Ending value: $15,133.83

Total return: 51.31%

Annualized return: 8.64%

Main return driver: share price appreciation

Secondary return driver: dividend reinvestment

This type of analysis is especially useful because it separates short-term volatility from the actual wealth effect of owning a business over multiple years. In Visa’s case, the numbers show that even a lower-yielding dividend stock can produce meaningful total returns when supported by durable earnings power and long-term growth in electronic payments.

“If you have more than 120 or 130 I.Q. points, you can afford to give the rest away. You don’t need extraordinary intelligence to succeed as an investor.” — Warren Buffett