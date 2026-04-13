Warren Buffett’s observation about “favorite holding period” goes to the heart of equity investing: time horizon. In the short run, returns are dominated by sentiment, news flow, and liquidity. Over a week or two, virtually anything can happen. A market correction or a macro shock arriving shortly after purchase is always a possibility, and investors need to be prepared emotionally and financially for that volatility before committing capital.

For investors prepared to take a multi-year — or multi-decade — view, the key question is less what happens in the next quarter and more what the investment might look like over a long stretch of time. Corporate earnings power, balance-sheet resilience, and management discipline tend to matter far more over 20 years than over 20 days.

Against that backdrop, consider the experience of an investor in 2006 who evaluated EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) and elected to commit to a two-decade holding period. EMCOR is a leading provider of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services, with exposure to commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure end markets. As a capital-light, service-oriented business, EMCOR has historically translated steady demand into rising earnings, robust free cash flow, and disciplined capital allocation, including share repurchases and a growing dividend.

How did such a long-term decision play out?

EME 20-Year Return Details Start date: 04/13/2006 $10,000



04/13/2006 $341,945



04/10/2026 End date: 04/10/2026 Start price/share: $25.44 End price/share: $802.43 Starting shares: 393.08 Ending shares: 425.98 Dividends reinvested/share: $7.06 Total return: 3,318.18% Average annual return: 19.31% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $341,945.63

As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 19.31%. That pace of compounding would have turned a $10,000 lump-sum investment made 20 years ago into $341,945.63 today (as of 04/10/2026). On a total return basis, that is a gain of 3,318.18% — an outcome that illustrates the power of long-term ownership of a high-quality business. It also underlines how time magnifies relatively modest annual returns; at 19.31% per year, capital roughly doubles about every four years.

For context, the S&P 500 has historically delivered roughly 9% to 10% annualized total returns over long periods, including dividends. An investment in EME over this specific 20-year period therefore would have more than doubled the long-run historical return of broad U.S. equities, though investors should not assume such outperformance will persist indefinitely.

These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator, which assumes that all dividends are reinvested into additional shares on the ex-dividend date at the prevailing closing price.

Notice that EMCOR Group, Inc. paid investors a total of $7.06 per share in dividends over the 20-year holding period, representing a second component of total return beyond share price appreciation alone. While the absolute dividend amount is modest relative to the dramatic share-price move, the incremental shares purchased via reinvestment helped boost the ending share count from 393.08 to 425.98.

Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment grow steadily over time. Although EMCOR is not a high-yield security, its dividend stream has functioned as a tangible, recurring cash flow that management has gradually increased alongside earnings and free cash flow. Over long horizons, that combination of underlying business growth and disciplined capital return can be powerful, even if the starting yield is low.

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.60 per share, we calculate that EME has a current yield of approximately 0.20%. Another useful lens is “yield on cost” — comparing today’s annualized dividend to the original $25.44 per-share purchase price. This produces a yield on cost of roughly 0.79%. While that figure is not especially high, most of the investor’s total return has come from price appreciation driven by earnings growth and an expanding market valuation, rather than income alone.

EMCOR’s trajectory over these 20 years has been supported by several structural factors: increased demand for complex mechanical and electrical systems in commercial and institutional buildings; heightened emphasis on energy efficiency and retrofits; and recurring maintenance and facilities contracts that have tended to smooth cash flows even through economic cycles. The company has also maintained a solid balance sheet, which historically has given it flexibility to pursue acquisitions, repurchase shares, and raise its dividend without overleveraging.

Of course, the period from 2006 to 2026 was anything but smooth. Long-term EME shareholders had to navigate the 2008‑2009 global financial crisis, the 2020 COVID‑19 shock, episodes of rising interest rates, and multiple macro and geopolitical disruptions. At several points along the way, selling would have been an emotionally easy choice. The eventual outcome underscores that the ability to hold through volatility — provided the underlying business fundamentals remain intact — can be as important as security selection itself.

Looking ahead, the obvious question for investors is how EMCOR shares might perform over the next 20 years. No calculator can answer that definitively. The company’s future returns will depend on execution, capital allocation, competitive dynamics, and broader economic conditions. Rising interest rates, labor-cost inflation, and cyclical exposure to nonresidential construction all pose risks. At the same time, long-term spending on infrastructure, data centers, healthcare facilities, and energy transition projects may provide multi-year tailwinds for specialized engineering and facilities providers.

For prospective investors, the EMCOR example highlights several broader lessons:

Compounding at a high-teens rate for two decades can transform relatively modest capital into substantial wealth.

Dividends, even from low-yielding stocks, contribute meaningfully to total return when reinvested consistently.

Volatility and drawdowns are inevitable, but focusing on business quality, balance sheet strength, and management discipline can help investors stay the course.

Past performance, no matter how compelling, is not a guarantee of future results and should be weighed alongside current valuation and risk factors.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Cash is a fact, profit is an opinion.” — Alfred Rappaport