The investment philosophy associated with Warren Buffett emphasizes a long-term horizon, often measured in decades rather than months or quarters. Investors are encouraged to consider whether they would be comfortable holding a stock for at least five years, and preferably much longer, before committing capital. In that spirit, this analysis reviews how such a long-term, buy-and-hold strategy would have worked out for investors in State Street Corp. (NYSE: STT) over a full twenty-year period, from 2006 through 2026.

State Street is one of the world’s largest custody banks and asset servicers, providing investment servicing, investment management, and related financial data and analytics primarily to institutional clients. As a systemically important financial institution, the company has endured multiple market cycles, including the 2008‑2009 global financial crisis, the European sovereign debt crisis, and the COVID‑19 pandemic period, making it a useful case study in how a long-term holding can fare across severely stressed environments.

STT 20-Year Return Details Start date: 03/31/2006 $10,000



03/31/2006 $30,955



03/30/2026 End date: 03/30/2026 Start price/share: $60.43 End price/share: $123.42 Starting shares: 165.48 Ending shares: 250.67 Dividends reinvested/share: $29.66 Total return: 209.37% Average annual return: 5.81% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $30,955.36

As shown above, the twenty-year investment result worked out favorably, with an annualized rate of return of 5.81%. That compound rate would have turned a $10,000 investment made 20 years ago into $30,955.36 as of 03/30/2026, assuming all dividends were reinvested. On a total return basis, that equates to 209.37%.

To put this into perspective, a 5.81% annualized return is below the long-run historical average of U.S. equities, but it was achieved through a period that included one of the most severe banking and liquidity crises in modern history, along with multiple rate and regulatory cycles that directly affected custody and asset management margins. For investors prioritizing capital preservation and income, the profile of a regulated custody bank such as State Street may have been viewed as a reasonable trade-off between risk and return relative to more cyclical sectors.

Many investors refuse to own any stock that lacks a dividend; in the case of State Street Corp., investors received $29.66/share in dividends over the 20-year period examined above. Put differently, a significant component of total return came not only from share price appreciation (from $60.43 to $123.42), but also from the steady stream of cash distributions over time.

The treatment of those dividends is critical. In this exercise, dividends are assumed to be reinvested — that is, used to purchase additional shares on each ex-dividend date at the closing price. This dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) effect explains the increase in share count from 165.48 starting shares to 250.67 ending shares. Over long horizons, this compounding of share count can make a meaningful contribution to wealth creation, particularly for securities with consistent and growing payouts.

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.36/share, we calculate that STT has a current yield of approximately 2.72%. Another useful datapoint for long-term holders is “yield on cost” — that is, the current annualized dividend of 3.36 expressed relative to the original $60.43/share purchase price. On that basis, the yield on cost is 4.50%, illustrating how dividend growth over time can enhance the income profile for patient investors even if the current market yield appears modest.

For income-focused investors, the distinction between current yield and yield on cost underscores the importance of dividend policy stability and a company’s capacity to grow its payout. Over this 20-year span, State Street navigated a regime of stricter capital rules, stress testing, and changing interest-rate conditions. Despite periods of stress and, at times, regulatory limits on capital return, the company ultimately delivered a level of cumulative dividends that materially boosted total returns, particularly when reinvested.

It is worth emphasizing that the 5.81% average annual return shown above is nominal. After accounting for inflation over two decades, the real (inflation-adjusted) return would be lower, though still positive. Long-horizon investors typically consider both nominal and real purchasing-power outcomes, particularly when using dividend-paying equities as part of a retirement income or liability-matching strategy.

Looking ahead, the question for investors is how shares of State Street might perform over the next 20 years. Future returns will depend on a combination of factors, including:

Global growth in institutional assets under custody and management.

State Street’s ability to defend and expand margins in an increasingly competitive and technologically intensive industry.

The trajectory of interest rates, which influences net interest income on client deposits and securities portfolios.

Capital allocation decisions, including the balance between dividends, share repurchases, and reinvestment in technology and operations.

Regulatory developments affecting capital requirements, liquidity standards, and systemic risk oversight.

For investors applying a Buffett-style, long-horizon framework, the historical results for STT over the last two decades provide a concrete illustration of how a steady, dividend-paying financial stock can compound capital through volatile periods, albeit with middle-of-the-pack equity returns. As always, past performance does not guarantee future results, and a careful review of valuation, competitive positioning, and risk factors is warranted before committing new capital.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“October is one of the peculiarly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” — Mark Twain

All return figures are presented for illustrative purposes only and are based on historical data as calculated using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator. They do not reflect the impact of taxes, transaction costs, or other investor-specific considerations, and they are not a guarantee of future performance.