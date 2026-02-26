Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a ten year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2016, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Best Buy Inc (NYSE: BBY), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a ten year holding period.

BBY 10-Year Return Details
Start date: 02/26/2016
$10,000

02/26/2016		   $27,701

02/25/2026
End date: 02/25/2026
Start price/share: $32.45
End price/share: $62.33
Starting shares: 308.17
Ending shares: 444.23
Dividends reinvested/share: $26.49
Total return: 176.89%
Average annual return: 10.72%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $27,701.49

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.72%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $27,701.49 today (as of 02/25/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 176.89% (something to think about: how might BBY shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Best Buy Inc paid investors a total of $26.49/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.8/share, we calculate that BBY has a current yield of approximately 6.10%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.8 against the original $32.45/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 18.80%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:
“The most important thing about an investment philosophy is that you have one.” — David Booth