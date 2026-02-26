The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a twenty year holding period (or even longer), and reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. Today, we look at how such a long-term strategy would have done for investors in DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) back in 2006, holding through to today.

02/25/2026 End date: 02/25/2026 Start price/share: $29.54 End price/share: $149.51 Starting shares: 338.52 Ending shares: 338.52 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 406.13% Average annual return: 8.44% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $50,591.72

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.44%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $50,591.72 today (as of 02/25/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 406.13% (something to think about: how might DVA shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“People who succeed in the stock market also accept periodic losses, setbacks, and unexpected occurrences. Calamitous drops do not scare them out of the game.” — Peter Lynch