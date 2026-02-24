Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a five year holding period for an investor who was considering Alphabet Inc (NASD: GOOG) back in 2021, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

GOOG 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 02/24/2021
$10,000

02/24/2021		   $29,972

02/23/2026
End date: 02/23/2026
Start price/share: $104.76
End price/share: $311.69
Starting shares: 95.46
Ending shares: 96.18
Dividends reinvested/share: $1.43
Total return: 199.78%
Average annual return: 24.55%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $29,972.20

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 24.55%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $29,972.20 today (as of 02/23/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 199.78% (something to think about: how might GOOG shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Alphabet Inc paid investors a total of $1.43/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .84/share, we calculate that GOOG has a current yield of approximately 0.27%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .84 against the original $104.76/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.26%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:
“The individual investor should act consistently as an investor and not as a speculator.” — Benjamin Graham