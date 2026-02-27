“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Waters Corp. (NYSE: WAT)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2021.

WAT 5-Year Return Details Start date: 03/01/2021 $10,000



03/01/2021 $11,652



02/26/2026 End date: 02/26/2026 Start price/share: $277.04 End price/share: $322.83 Starting shares: 36.10 Ending shares: 36.10 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 16.53% Average annual return: 3.11% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $11,652.82

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 3.11%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $11,652.82 today (as of 02/26/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 16.53% (something to think about: how might WAT shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“In the long run, it’s not just how much money you make that will determine your future prosperity. It’s how much of that money you put to work by saving it and investing it.” — Peter Lynch