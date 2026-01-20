“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2021.

LYB 5-Year Return Details Start date: 01/20/2021 $10,000



01/20/2021 $7,500



01/16/2026 End date: 01/16/2026 Start price/share: $94.38 End price/share: $50.91 Starting shares: 105.95 Ending shares: 147.33 Dividends reinvested/share: $28.87 Total return: -24.99% Average annual return: -5.60% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $7,500.08

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -5.60%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $7,500.08 today (as of 01/16/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -24.99% (something to think about: how might LYB shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that LyondellBasell Industries NV paid investors a total of $28.87/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.48/share, we calculate that LYB has a current yield of approximately 10.76%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.48 against the original $94.38/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 11.40%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Buy not on optimism, but on arithmetic.” — Benjamin Graham