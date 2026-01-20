“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2021.
|Start date:
|01/20/2021
|
|End date:
|01/16/2026
|Start price/share:
|$94.38
|End price/share:
|$50.91
|Starting shares:
|105.95
|Ending shares:
|147.33
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$28.87
|Total return:
|-24.99%
|Average annual return:
|-5.60%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$7,500.08
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -5.60%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $7,500.08 today (as of 01/16/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -24.99% (something to think about: how might LYB shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that LyondellBasell Industries NV paid investors a total of $28.87/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.48/share, we calculate that LYB has a current yield of approximately 10.76%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.48 against the original $94.38/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 11.40%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Buy not on optimism, but on arithmetic.” — Benjamin Graham