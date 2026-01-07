“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2016, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.
|Start date:
|01/07/2016
|
|End date:
|01/06/2026
|Start price/share:
|$74.30
|End price/share:
|$262.90
|Starting shares:
|134.59
|Ending shares:
|136.24
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$3.26
|Total return:
|258.19%
|Average annual return:
|13.60%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$35,816.80
As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.60%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $35,816.80 today (as of 01/06/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 258.19% (something to think about: how might CRM shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Salesforce Inc paid investors a total of $3.26/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.664/share, we calculate that CRM has a current yield of approximately 0.63%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.664 against the original $74.30/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.85%.
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“All intelligent investing is value investing: acquiring more that you are paying for. You must value the business in order to value the stock.” — Charlie Munger