Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2016, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.

CRM 10-Year Return Details
Start date: 01/07/2016
$10,000

01/07/2016		   $35,816

01/06/2026
End date: 01/06/2026
Start price/share: $74.30
End price/share: $262.90
Starting shares: 134.59
Ending shares: 136.24
Dividends reinvested/share: $3.26
Total return: 258.19%
Average annual return: 13.60%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $35,816.80

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.60%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $35,816.80 today (as of 01/06/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 258.19% (something to think about: how might CRM shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Salesforce Inc paid investors a total of $3.26/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.664/share, we calculate that CRM has a current yield of approximately 0.63%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.664 against the original $74.30/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.85%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:
“All intelligent investing is value investing: acquiring more that you are paying for. You must value the business in order to value the stock.” — Charlie Munger