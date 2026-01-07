“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2016, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.

CRM 10-Year Return Details Start date: 01/07/2016 $10,000



01/07/2016 $35,816



01/06/2026 End date: 01/06/2026 Start price/share: $74.30 End price/share: $262.90 Starting shares: 134.59 Ending shares: 136.24 Dividends reinvested/share: $3.26 Total return: 258.19% Average annual return: 13.60% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $35,816.80

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.60%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $35,816.80 today (as of 01/06/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 258.19% (something to think about: how might CRM shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Salesforce Inc paid investors a total of $3.26/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.664/share, we calculate that CRM has a current yield of approximately 0.63%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.664 against the original $74.30/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.85%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“All intelligent investing is value investing: acquiring more that you are paying for. You must value the business in order to value the stock.” — Charlie Munger