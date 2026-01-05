“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2021, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about US Bancorp (NYSE: USB), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.
|Start date:
|01/05/2021
|
|End date:
|01/02/2026
|Start price/share:
|$46.27
|End price/share:
|$53.93
|Starting shares:
|216.12
|Ending shares:
|267.47
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$9.59
|Total return:
|44.25%
|Average annual return:
|7.61%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$14,424.10
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.61%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $14,424.10 today (as of 01/02/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 44.25% (something to think about: how might USB shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that US Bancorp paid investors a total of $9.59/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.08/share, we calculate that USB has a current yield of approximately 3.86%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.08 against the original $46.27/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 8.34%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“I make no attempt to forecast the market; my efforts are devoted to finding undervalued securities.” — Warren Buffett