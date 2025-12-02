“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

12/01/2025 End date: 12/01/2025 Start price/share: $94.50 End price/share: $79.10 Starting shares: 105.82 Ending shares: 142.62 Dividends reinvested/share: $21.64 Total return: 12.81% Average annual return: 1.21% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $11,278.80

As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.21%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $11,278.80 today (as of 12/01/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 12.81% (something to think about: how might CVS shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that CVS Health Corporation paid investors a total of $21.64/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.66/share, we calculate that CVS has a current yield of approximately 3.36%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.66 against the original $94.50/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.56%.

“The person who starts simply with the idea of getting rich won’t succeed; you must have a larger ambition.” — John Rockefeller